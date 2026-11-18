Good morning Nigeria. Welcome to the Naija News roundup of top newspaper headlines in Nigeria for today, Wednesday, 18th November, 2026.

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has said a prepared president does not announce, ‘Subsidy is gone,’ and start looking for palliatives months later.

Naija News reports that Obasanjo made the remark during an interview on News Central Television, while criticising President Bola Tinubu.

According to Obasanjo, a prepared president does not make sudden decisions without considering the effect on the citizens.

Obasanjo said the hardship Nigerians have gone through since Tinubu took office shows what is at stake when a leader comes in unprepared, stressing that the pain in the market, the high cost of food, transport and fuel, did not happen by accident.

He urged Nigerians to think deeply before casting their vote in 2027, saying the country’s future depends on the choices voters make.

Obasanjo added that leadership is not about slogans but planning, preparation and protecting the people from shock.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) has accused opposition parties in the country of sponsoring thugs to project a false narrative that Nigerians have rejected President Bola Tinubu ahead of the 2027 elections.

The APC PCC, in a statement on Tuesday by its spokesperson, Dele Alake, particularly accused the African Democratic Congress (ADC) and the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) of sponsoring hoodlums, arming them with cudgels and banners, and commandeering them to chant ‘Bamaiyi’ at APC campaign rallies.

It said the opposition parties, by their actions, are endangering the lives of innocent Nigerians.

It added that the NDC and the ADC have perfected plans to use deepfakes, artificial-intelligence-generated images, fake news, sponsored protests, and other forms of propaganda to manipulate public opinion and spread lies about President Tinubu and the APC.

Naija News reports that the APC also alleged that some of its supporters are being targeted for violence in the southeast for refusing to support the NDC candidate, Peter Obi.

It therefore called on security agencies to investigate the matter and ensure those found guilty are brought to book.

Alake, in the statement, also called on politicians to curb their supporters and avoid politics of bitterness going into the 2027 elections.

The Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Taiwo Oyedele, has explained why the price of goods in the market remains high despite falling inflation.

He explained that declining inflation means that prices of goods and services will rise at a slower rate and not fall.

Naija News reports that Oyedele spoke on Tuesday at the Global Alliance World Public Relations Forum in Abuja.

He said the continued high cost of essential commodities, including bread and milk, had fuelled public doubts about declining inflation figures, highlighting the need for better communication of the government’s economic reforms.

Using the latest inflation figures as an example, the minister said Nigeria’s inflation rate for October 2026 stood at 14.06 per cent, its lowest level in six years, describing the development as a direct reflection of the reforms introduced by the administration of President Bola Tinubu.

Continuing, Oyedele explained that households could find it difficult to accept declining inflation figures when their daily market expenses remained high, adding that the disconnect could undermine confidence in official economic data.

According to him, when consumers lose confidence in inflation figures, their expectations could influence market behaviour, as traders and producers increase prices in anticipation of further increases in the cost of goods.

South Africa’s Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO) has summoned Nigeria’s newly accredited High Commissioner, Ambassador Femi Fani-Kayode.

Naija News reports that Fani-Kayode was summoned for a formal diplomatic demarche following his allegation of discriminatory treatment during the livestream of his presentation of credentials to President Cyril Ramaphosa.

The concerns were raised during a meeting between Fani-Kayode and the Director-General of South Africa’s DIRCO, Zane Dangor, on Tuesday, November 17, 2026.

In a statement issued by DIRCO, the South African government said Dangor addressed events that occurred after the Nigerian envoy presented his Letters of Credence to Ramaphosa, including subsequent remarks made on social media.

The Ministry also reminded Fani-Kayode of the need to conduct official diplomatic communications through established channels.

According to DIRCO, Dangor conveyed the government’s concerns about developments following Fani-Kayode’s accreditation as Nigeria’s High Commissioner.

Former Minister of Power, Babatunde Fashola, said the 2027 election will test whether the 2023 political shift in Lagos State was a one-off protest vote or the start of a new political reality.

Naija News reports that Fashola made this known on Tuesday during an interview on Channels Television’s ‘Politics Today’ when asked about Peter Obi’s surprise victory in Lagos and what it could mean for the 2027 election.

Fasola admitted that the All Progressives Congress (APC) was caught unawares when Peter Obi won Lagos in the 2023 presidential election.

According to Fashola, the 2023 result was a wake-up call for the APC, stressing that the party failed to read the mood of voters, particularly young people, first-time voters and supporters of the EndSARS movement who rallied behind Peter Obi.

The former governor said the APC must now work harder to win back the voters it lost in 2023 by speaking directly to Lagosians about Tinubu’s reforms, infrastructure projects and the future of the state.

The board of trustees of Fountain of Life Church has insisted that Jimmy Odukoya, son of the late church founder, Taiwo Odukoya, remains removed as senior pastor.

Naija News reports that Odukoya described the reported removal as invalid, saying the announcement did not reflect a constitutionally approved decision by the Board of Trustees.

However, in a statement issued on Tuesday, the board said it had resolved to entrust the church’s interim spiritual and administrative leadership to Rotimi Okpaise, a pastor in the church.

The board explained that the interim arrangement would remain in place pending the conclusion of consultations and processes for appointing a substantive leadership structure in line with the church’s governing instruments and established procedures.

It said that since it announced Jimmy’s removal, persons linked to the pastor had taken over the church’s social media channels without its authorisation.

Veteran Nollywood actor Richard Mofe-Damijo, popularly known as RMD, has explained why he chose to embrace his grey hair instead of using dye to cover it.

Naija News reports that the 65-year-old actor shared this during an interview with Jennifer on Arise News’ News Extra programme.

RMD said people often questioned why he refused to dye his grey hair.

He disclosed that he usually responded by describing grey hair as the new six-pack, adding that he considered the look attractive.

The actor explained that he started turning grey at an early age, just like his father.

He also experienced early hair loss, which contributed to his changing appearance over the years.

Nigerian singer, Joeboy has explained that his decision to remain active in the music industry is now driven by passion and the desire to build a lasting legacy.

Naija News reports that the singer made this known in the Afrobeats Unfiltered podcast.

According to him, making more money and gaining public attention are no longer his main reasons for pursuing music, as he believes he has already reached a point of success.

Joeboy explained that his love for music remains the major reason he continues to record and release songs.

The singer also spoke about his personality, revealing that he has never been someone who enjoys being the centre of attention.

He recalled that he was the quietest student in his secondary school class and that his talent, ability to deliver good music were responsible for bringing him into the public eye.

The Super Eagles of Nigeria dropped two valuable points in their 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifying campaign after playing out a goalless draw against Tanzania earlier today, November 17.

The match, played at Amaan Stadium in Zanzibar, saw the visitors struggle to convert their attacking dominance into goals despite creating several scoring opportunities.

Eric Chelle’s side enjoyed 51 per cent possession and registered 22 shots, compared with Tanzania’s 14. However, Nigeria managed only two shots on target, while the hosts recorded one.

The Super Eagles also created two big chances but failed to take either as Tanzania defended resolutely to earn a point at home.

Chelle made several changes in an attempt to find a breakthrough, introducing Akor Adams and Alex Iwobi for Taiwo Awoniyi and Fisayo Dele-Bashiru in the 61st minute.

Tochukwu Nnadi and Alhassan Yusuf later replaced Moses Usor and Wilfred Ndidi, while Ola Aina came on for Bruno Onyemaechi in the 82nd minute.

However, the substitutions failed to change the outcome as Tanzania held firm until the final whistle.

Former England captain Wayne Rooney has revealed that he contemplated suicide while battling depression during his successful spell at Manchester United.

Wayne Rooney, 41, disclosed that he struggled with serious mental health problems and turned to alcohol to cope, despite being married to Coleen Rooney and having welcomed their first child, Kai, in 2009.

Speaking on the Life At The Midpoint with Gabby Logan podcast, Rooney said he sometimes spent two days drinking at home and withdrew from social activities as his condition worsened.

The former striker admitted that his struggles became so severe that he considered taking his own life and avoided public places.

That’s the top Nigerian N ewspaper headlines for today. Read more Nigerian N ews on Naija News . See you again tomorrow.