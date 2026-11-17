Veteran Nollywood actor Richard Mofe-Damijo, popularly known as RMD, has explained why he chose to embrace his grey hair instead of using dye to cover it.

Naija News reports that the 65-year-old actor shared this during an interview with Jennifer on Arise News’ News Extra programme.

RMD said people often questioned why he refused to dye his grey hair.

He disclosed that he usually responded by describing grey hair as the new six-pack, adding that he considered the look attractive.

The actor explained that he started turning grey at an early age, just like his father.

He also experienced early hair loss, which contributed to his changing appearance over the years.

He said: “I turned grey early, just like my father, and I also started losing my hair early. I decided not to fight the changes because growing older is a natural part of life.

“People used to ask me why I wasn’t dyeing my hair. I would tell them that grey is the new six-pack. I believe it is attractive, and I have no reason to be ashamed of it.

“I have never had a problem with getting old. I understand that age will come to everybody, so I don’t see why I should be uncomfortable with something that is natural. I don’t feel the need to cover my grey hair or pretend to be younger than I am. I am comfortable with who I have become, and I have learnt to accept the changes that come with age.”