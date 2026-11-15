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‘You Prefer Your Tribe Person To Destroy Nigeria’ – Laide Olabanji Blasts Yorubas Opposing Peter Obi

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By Rachel Okporu Fadoju
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Laide Olabanji and Peter Obi
Laide Olabanji and Peter Obi

Nollywood actor, Laide Olabanji, has accused Yorubas of preferring a leader from their ethnic group even if that person ruins Nigeria, rather than giving the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Peter Obi, a chance.

Naija News reports that Olabanji, in a video shared on Instagram, argued that Peter Obi’s only offence to those who reject him is because he is not Yoruba.

Olabanji expressed shame over tribal loyalty among some Yoruba people, insisting that Peter Obi is better than other politicians.

The movie star also questioned the political choices Nigerians made in the past, arguing that some of those decisions contributed to the problems people face today.

Citing former Head of State Murtala Muhammed, Olabanji said his Yoruba audience should remember that their parents and grandparents benefited during his tenure, despite him not being from their ethnic group.

He said, “Peter Obi did not offend you. His only offence is that he is not from your tribe. Meanwhile, you know he is far better than any of them. Stop using tribalism to destroy people’s future. I’m telling you for free, Peter Obi is Nigerians’ choice.

“I am ashamed of some Yoruba people. So, you prefer your tribe person to destroy Nigeria than give another tribe a chance to fix things?”

Olabanji urged Nigerians to put competence above ethnic identity when choosing their leaders, warning that tribalism could prevent the country from making better political choices.

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Author:

Rachel Okporu Fadoju
Rachel Okporu Fadoju

Rachel Fadoju is an Assistant Editor at Naija News, with over a decade of professional news reporting experience. She holds a B.Sc. in Linguistics and Communication from the University of Port Harcourt. She has built a reputation for spotting newsworthy developments and writing engaging, well-structured reports that resonate with readers.
Before joining Naija News in 2022, Rachel worked with various digital and mainstream media organizations, gaining extensive experience in news reporting, editorial production, and storytelling. She can be reached via rachel@naijanews.com

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