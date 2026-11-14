2027: ‘Peter Obi, Atiku And Tinubu Are Simply Obsessed With Power’ – Sule Lamido

Former Governor of Jigawa State, Sule Lamido, has said President Bola Tinubu, African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar and the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDDC) counterpart, Peter Obi, are more obsessed with power than with addressing Nigeria’s problems.

Naija News reports that Lamido, while fielding questions on Channels Television’s Politics Today programme on Friday, said none of the three leading political figures was offering the country the leadership it needed.

Lamido said Nigerians should assess political candidates based on their capacity, character and quality to address the country’s challenges rather than their personal ambitions.

The former Governor also warned that growing hostility among supporters of major political figures was damaging national unity, the economy, and the spirit of togetherness among Nigerians.

According to him, the political atmosphere is increasingly centred on personal attacks, insults and abuses rather than policy debates and national development.

He said, “Both Peter Obi, Atiku and Tinubu are simply obsessed with power.

“Whoever wins Nigeria loses, that’s my problem. Whoever wins, in terms of our unity, our economy, our love as country of brothers and sisters, it’s all gone down.”

While expressing concern about the political atmosphere in northern Nigeria, Lamido alleged that propaganda, hate campaigns, and incitement had become widespread ahead of the elections, noting that this development represented a departure from traditional political campaigns that emphasised love, unity, and peaceful coexistence.

He stated, “The tension now because of the election, if you know the mountain of propaganda that we have in the North, you know, the hate campaign, the incitement, I think we have gone wrong.”

The former Governor added that the growing political hostility was making it increasingly difficult for Nigerians to understand the issues surrounding the election.