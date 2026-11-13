2027: Amaechi Will Not Betray Atiku – Eze

A chieftain of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Eze Chukwuwmeka Eze, has assured that former Rivers State governor, Rotimi Amaechi, will not resign as the running mate to the ADC presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

He also ruled out the chances of Amaechi supporting the re-election bid of President Bola Tinubu.

Naija News reports that Eze made the submission in response to the call by Senator Magnus Abe to resign as Atiku’s running mate and support Tinubu.

Abe, who spoke at the unveiling of the Rainbow Coalition candidates in Rivers State, led by the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike, had said Amaechi should support the coalition.

Abe had said his advice to Amaechi to resign as ADC Vice Presidential candidate stemmed from the fact that the former Minister of Transportation conspicuously worked against the re-election of former President Goodluck Jonathan in 2015.

However, Eze said that instead of Amaechi supporting Tinubu, he will retire Wike and other Rainbow Coalition leaders from the politics of Rivers State come 2027.

He described the suggestion as advice from the pit of hell.

He said: “To give advice is literally good, but when it is borne out of envy, mischief, malice and deceit, it becomes an aberration and a taboo.

“So, Magnus Abe’s advice to the ADC Vice Presidential candidate, Chibuike Amaechi, to resign from the ADC and support the re-election bid of President Tinubu is a cocktail of deceptive hoaxes. Abe’s advice is ill-timed, infamous and incendiary. That advice is ignominious, hollow and a deceptive mischief from the pit of hell.”

Eze added that the Tinubu administration is a total failure and and the most clueless and undemocratic since the inception of democracy in 1999.

He added that Amaechi would never betray Atiku for Tinubu because he has a conscience.

“The Tinubu administration has distinguished itself as a colossal failure, while the President himself has displayed visible hatred against Rivers State and her people by attempting to mortgage their future into the hands of a tyrant.

“The bitter truth is that Amaechi will not betray Atiku. He has a conscience. He will not resign as ADC Vice Presidential candidate but will, by His grace, become the number two citizen of Nigeria come 2027″, Eze stated.

According to Eze, “Abe deliberately forgot or chose to be economical with the truth concerning the circumstances that forced Amaechi to take the actions he took to safeguard his life and political dynasty.”