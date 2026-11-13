Why Are You Afraid, Are You Not A Seasoned Politician? – Pat Utomi Dares Tinubu Over Debate

Nigerian professor of political economy, Pat Utomi, has dared President Bola Tinubu to hold a presidential debate with the opposition.

Naija News reports that Utomi threw the challenge in a post on 𝕏.

He argued that democracy should highlight competition of ideas, not a show of campaign promises.

Utomi cited the United States, where presidential candidates keep debating one another during campaign seasons.

He said that the presidential debate between Tinubu and the other candidates has been long overdue.

He wrote: “Dear President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, a presidential debate between you and your opponents is long overdue.

“Nigerians deserve nothing less. Think about the United States, a country whose democratic system has shaped ours. From Jimmy Carter in the 1970s to Donald Trump in recent times, American presidential candidates have kept using the same stage, faced tough questions, debated each other’s plans, and let people hear, think about, and decide for themselves.

“Democracy should support a competition of ideas, not just a show of campaign promises and political support. In 2023, you chose not to take part in a presidential debate with your rivals.

“I hope you take a moment to think about whether that was the right choice. What could possibly be scary about facing the Nigerian people and explaining your actions, your plans, and your hopes for the nation?

“You are, after all, a seasoned politician and a skilled speaker. The podium should be a chance, not something to fear. “Nigerians have endured enough political theatre. Let them hear the arguments.

‘Let them witness the contest of ideas. Let them form their own opinion. The Nigerian people should get to hear your views during the presidential debate.”