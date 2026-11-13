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I Have Evidence, Tinubu Betrayed 2023 Agreement – Makinde Opens Up

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By Oladipo Abiola
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Governor Seyi Makinde and President Bola Tinubu
Governor Seyi Makinde and President Bola Tinubu

Key Takeaways

  • Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde accused President Bola Tinubu of failing to honour an agreement to form a national unity government after the 2023 election.
  • Makinde told Arise News on Friday that he still has the signed agreement, which he said informed his support for Tinubu in 2023.
  • Makinde denied having personal grievances with Tinubu and rejected claims that their shared Yoruba background motivated his support in 2023.

The Governor of Oyo State and 2027 presidential candidate of the Allied Peoples Movement (APM), Seyi Makinde, has accused President Bola Tinubu of betraying an agreement on a national unity government after winning the 2023 election.

According to him, he had a signed agreement with Tinubu to establish a government of national unity, revealing that the understanding formed the basis of his controversial decision to support the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate in the 2023 election.

The Governor added that he still has a documented and signed copy of the agreement reached before the 2023 election.

He, however, accused Tinubu of reneging on the agreement after winning the election.

Naija News reports that Makinde made the claim on Friday during an interview with Arise News.

“I still have the agreement with us.

“I’ve had a certain experience with him, you know, where agreement was signed. And he didn’t keep to it,” Makinde declared.

The Governor insisted that the agreement was designed to create a government of national unity which would accommodate different political parties, but Tinubu didn’t honour the agreement after winning elections.

“Tell us if the agreement was fulfilled. That’s wrong. Tell us if, not in terms of something personal, what has Nigeria got out of this? Are we having a government of national unity right now?” he asked.

The Governor, however, insisted that he has no personal grievances with the President.

Asked how his experience may influence the planned coalition efforts by opposition parties and leaders for the 2027 election, Makinde said he has not experienced such betrayals with former Vice President and African Democratic Congress (ADC) candidate, Atiku Abubakar and the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) counterpart, Peter Obi.

“I’ve not had that issue with him before, with Atiku Abubakar, or H.E. Peter Obi,” he stated.

Makinde also rejected suggestions that his support for Tinubu in 2023 was motivated by their shared Yoruba ethnic background.

He argued that the decision was based on the proposed government of national unity and his belief that such an arrangement could benefit Nigeria.

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Author:

Oladipo Abiola
Oladipo Abiola

Oladipo Abiola is a media professional and journalist with a background in public relations and experience spanning news reporting, editorial management and digital storytelling.

He currently serves as the Deputy Editor at Naija News.

His professional experience and expertise also includes SEO-driven journalism, news writing, storytelling, editorial development, newsroom coordination, editing, and content supervision.

Oladipo holds a Bachelor of Science (BSc) and Master of Science (MSc) in Business Administration from the University of Ilorin, combining his media experience with a solid foundation in business and organisational management.

Contact: abiola@naijanews.com

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