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‘2027 Is Over, No Zone Will Beat South-South’ – Akpabio

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By Rachel Okporu Fadoju
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Senate President Godswill Akpabio
Senate President Godswill Akpabio

Key Takeaways

  • Senate President Godswill Akpabio predicted that the South-South would deliver more votes for President Bola Tinubu in 2027 than any other zone.
  • Speaking at an APC presidential rally in Benin City on Thursday, Akpabio claimed all South-South states now belonged to the party.
  • Akpabio urged supporters in Edo and across the South-South to vote for Tinubu and all APC candidates on January 16, 2027.

The Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, has declared that all the states in the South-South currently belong to the All Progressives Congress (APC), and that no other zone in the country will beat the region when votes are counted in the 2027 election.

Naija News reports that Akpabio spoke on Thursday at the APC presidential rally in Benin City, Edo State, where party leaders, supporters and loyalists gathered to drum up support for President Bola Tinubu.

According to Akpabio, the 2027 presidential election is already settled in the South-South, noting that the region has resolved to stand behind Tinubu and deliver massive votes for his re-election.

Akpabio, who is from Akwa Ibom, said the South-South is united and will not allow any other zone to outshine it in the 2027 election.

He urged supporters in Edo and across the South-South to come out in their numbers on January 16, 2027, to vote for Tinubu and all APC candidates.

He said, “2027 is over, all the states in the South-South are now APC, this is my zone and we resolve in this zone that no other zone in Nigeria will beat this zone, we will vote massively for President Tinubu come January 16, 2027.

“President Tinubu has no competitor in the whole of the South-South.”

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Author:

Rachel Okporu Fadoju
Rachel Okporu Fadoju

Rachel Fadoju is an Assistant Editor at Naija News, with over a decade of professional news reporting experience. She holds a B.Sc. in Linguistics and Communication from the University of Port Harcourt. She has built a reputation for spotting newsworthy developments and writing engaging, well-structured reports that resonate with readers.
Before joining Naija News in 2022, Rachel worked with various digital and mainstream media organizations, gaining extensive experience in news reporting, editorial production, and storytelling. She can be reached via rachel@naijanews.com

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