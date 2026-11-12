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INEC, Presidency Conclude Plan To Rig 2027 Election – Peter Obi Camp Raises Alarm

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By Oladipo Abiola
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Peter Obi
Peter Obi

Key Takeaways

  • The Peter Obi Media Office alleged that individuals linked to INEC and the presidency planned to manipulate the 2027 general elections.
  • The office alleged that the plan involved relocating polling and collation centres and inserting fictitious names into the voter register.
  • The office urged INEC to disclose any approved centre relocations and demanded an independent review of recent voter register uploads and amendments.

The Peter Obi Media Office (POMO) has alleged that some individuals linked to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the presidency have hatched a plan to manipulate the outcome of the 2027 general elections.

Naija News reports that the allegation was raised in a statement issued on Thursday by Indris Zekeri Jnr on behalf of the media office.

He claimed that parts of the plan to rig the 2027 election include the relocation of polling and collation centres and the insertion of fictitious names into the voter register.

The POMO alleged that individuals linked to the presidency and INEC have already been deployed to various regions to facilitate changes in polling and collation locations and alter voter records ahead of the elections.

“Such conduct would strike at the fundamental basis of democracy and indicate an effort to compromise the electoral process before Nigerians have the opportunity to vote,” the office said.

It called on INEC to immediately clarify whether it had approved any relocation of polling or collation centres and to make all related changes available for public scrutiny.

The office also demanded an independent review of recent uploads and amendments to the voter register to ensure that no individual was recorded as having voted without physically appearing at a polling unit and completing the required voting procedure.

“The Presidency must also publicly distance itself from any fraudulent scheme of this nature and assure the public that no government agency is being used to manipulate the electoral process,” it added.

The Obi camp warned that any attempt to manipulate the 2027 election will not be tolerated.

“We caution that any effort to fabricate votes, change polling locations, or compromise the collation process will be opposed through every lawful and democratic avenue.

“Nigeria cannot afford an election in which the results are purportedly determined before voting begins. The ballot must represent the will of genuine voters, not the calculations of desperate politicians,” the statement added.

It called on Nigerians and the international community to remain vigilant, adding that “the 2027 election must be determined by voters, not electoral manipulators.”

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Author:

Oladipo Abiola
Oladipo Abiola

Oladipo Abiola is a media professional and journalist with a background in public relations and experience spanning news reporting, editorial management and digital storytelling.

He currently serves as the Deputy Editor at Naija News.

His professional experience and expertise also includes SEO-driven journalism, news writing, storytelling, editorial development, newsroom coordination, editing, and content supervision.

Oladipo holds a Bachelor of Science (BSc) and Master of Science (MSc) in Business Administration from the University of Ilorin, combining his media experience with a solid foundation in business and organisational management.

Contact: abiola@naijanews.com

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