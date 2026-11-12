INEC, Presidency Conclude Plan To Rig 2027 Election – Peter Obi Camp Raises Alarm

The Peter Obi Media Office (POMO) has alleged that some individuals linked to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the presidency have hatched a plan to manipulate the outcome of the 2027 general elections.

Naija News reports that the allegation was raised in a statement issued on Thursday by Indris Zekeri Jnr on behalf of the media office.

He claimed that parts of the plan to rig the 2027 election include the relocation of polling and collation centres and the insertion of fictitious names into the voter register.

The POMO alleged that individuals linked to the presidency and INEC have already been deployed to various regions to facilitate changes in polling and collation locations and alter voter records ahead of the elections.

“Such conduct would strike at the fundamental basis of democracy and indicate an effort to compromise the electoral process before Nigerians have the opportunity to vote,” the office said.

It called on INEC to immediately clarify whether it had approved any relocation of polling or collation centres and to make all related changes available for public scrutiny.

The office also demanded an independent review of recent uploads and amendments to the voter register to ensure that no individual was recorded as having voted without physically appearing at a polling unit and completing the required voting procedure.

“The Presidency must also publicly distance itself from any fraudulent scheme of this nature and assure the public that no government agency is being used to manipulate the electoral process,” it added.

The Obi camp warned that any attempt to manipulate the 2027 election will not be tolerated.

“We caution that any effort to fabricate votes, change polling locations, or compromise the collation process will be opposed through every lawful and democratic avenue.

“Nigeria cannot afford an election in which the results are purportedly determined before voting begins. The ballot must represent the will of genuine voters, not the calculations of desperate politicians,” the statement added.

It called on Nigerians and the international community to remain vigilant, adding that “the 2027 election must be determined by voters, not electoral manipulators.”