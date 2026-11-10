If Tinubu Is Not Re-Elected, Ongoing South-East Projects Will Stop – Uzodinma Warns Igbos

Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma has called on voters across the South-East to support President Bola Tinubu’s re-election bid in 2027.

Naija News reports that Uzodinma warned that ongoing development projects in the region could be affected if the president fails to secure another term.

He made the appeal on Monday during the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential campaign rally held in Abakaliki, the Ebonyi State capital.

The governor urged residents of the region to take an active part in the forthcoming presidential election by voting for Tinubu.

He said their participation would help determine the country’s political direction.

The Imo governor also referred to the address delivered by Ebonyi State Governor, Francis Nwifuru, at the rally, where he presented the charter of needs for the people of the South-East and Nigerians generally.

According to Uzodimma, the demands and expectations outlined by Nwifuru should guide the decisions of residents as they prepare for the next presidential election.

He spoke: “I saw the governor of Ebonyi State in his address. He read what is called the Charter of needs for the people, for South East people, and indeed for Nigeria. Our responsibility will start from now to go and look for our PVC. That is the weapon, because if President Tinubu is not re-elected, all these ongoing projects will stop. So we have to sharpen our weapon, and our weapon is our voter card.”