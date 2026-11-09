Tinubu Seeks Ebonyi Voters’ Support For 2027 Re-Election, Lists Projects

President Bola Tinubu has urged voters in Ebonyi State to support his re-election bid in the January 16, 2027 presidential election, citing infrastructure projects and economic interventions by his administration.

Tinubu, represented by Vice-President Kashim Shettima, appealed earlier today, November 9, at the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential campaign rally in Abakaliki, the state capital.

He called on residents to vote for APC candidates across all elective positions, urging them to support the party from “top to bottom and bottom to top” in the forthcoming elections.

Highlighting his administration’s achievements in the state, the President listed the Calabar-Ebonyi-Okigwe-Nasarawa-Abuja Superhighway, the Trans-Saharan Highway, the bridge linking Ebonyi and Cross River states, and the Enugu-Abakaliki-Ogoja Expressway among ongoing infrastructure projects.

He also mentioned the Ogoja-Arochukwu-Cross River Road, renewable energy projects at eight locations in Ebonyi and the renovation of housing estates as part of the Federal Government’s interventions.

On education and economic empowerment, Tinubu said students and tertiary institutions in the state had benefited from the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) and the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund).

He added that thousands of residents had received grants under the Presidential Conditional Grants Scheme, while government employment initiatives and digital skills programmes were helping young people develop sustainable livelihoods.

Addressing security concerns, the President said his administration had stepped up efforts to tackle insecurity, noting that the Nigerian Army Recruit Training Depot in Amasiri, Afikpo North Local Government Area, had commenced operations.

He also cited the establishment of the South-East Development Commission, the launch of the South-East Vision 2050 and the approval of the South-East Investment Company as evidence of his administration’s commitment to regional development.

“We understand the relationship between security and livelihoods. We have a million reasons to return with confidence, but we do not take your support for granted,” he said.

Tinubu further said increased revenue allocations to states under his administration had strengthened Ebonyi’s capacity to address its developmental challenges.

He commended Governor Francis Nwifuru for his leadership and cooperation with the state’s three senators, seven members of the House of Representatives and members of the State House of Assembly.

The President urged Ebonyi residents to reward the APC with their votes, expressing confidence that they would turn out in large numbers on January 16, 2027.

Naija News reports that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has scheduled the presidential and National Assembly elections for January 16, 2027, while governorship and State Houses of Assembly elections will hold on February 6, 2027.