Tinubu Is Sick, They Can’t Hide The Truth Forever – Sowore (Video)

The African Action Congress (AAC) presidential candidate, Omoyele Sowore, has claimed that President Bola Tinubu is sick and has no business contesting the 2027 election.

He also alleged that those managing the President are trying to keep his health status hidden and away from Nigerians.

Sowore insisted that those benefiting from Tinubu’s cognitive and physical decline are the ones shielding the truth, but they do not mean well for Nigeria.

“I insist that this man is very, very sick and cannot even manage his personal affairs, let alone those of a country desperately in need of dynamic leadership. Those benefiting from his cognitive and physical decline do not mean well for Nigeria, but they cannot hide the truth forever. Tinubu is sick!” Sowore wrote on his 𝕏 account.

He shared a short video of President Tinubu during the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential campaign in Rivers State to back up his claims.

Meanwhile, the camp of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, has made a fresh call for President Bola Tinubu to quit the 2027 presidential race.

The call came on Friday from Atiku’s media aide, Paul Ibe, after a video of President Tinubu staggering at an All Progressives Congress (APC) campaign rally in Akwa Ibom State went viral.

Naija News reports that the President staggered and had to be quickly supported while walking towards the vehicle during the APC campaign rally.

Ibe questioned the ability of President Tinubu to survive the rigours of another presidential campaign as he seeks a second term in office.

He also called on the First Lady, Remi Tinubu and the President’s son, Seyi Tinubu, to counsel the President to withdraw from the 2027 race.