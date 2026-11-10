‘I Danced With Tinubu In Akwa Ibom’ – APC Chairman Gives Evidence Of President’s Physical Fitness

The Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Nentawe Yilwatda, has appealed to Nigerians to vote for President Bola Tinubu’s re-election, saying he is physically fit to lead the country.

Naija News reports that Yilwatda made the appeal while featuring on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Monday night.

He asserted that the President’s visit to Akwa Ibom and Rivers State last Friday shows that he is physically fit to remain in office.

Nentawe said, “Did you watch him (Tinubu) dance in Akwa Ibom? I was there live and I danced with him, he danced to the music of the people.

“Tinubu is fit to go, he was in Akwa Ibom, he had a dinner, town hall meeting with the people that same Friday, he engaged the people late in the night after the dinner and the next morning he was in Rivers.

“And if someone is not fit, he will do 48 hours of non-stop engagements and trips at the same time? Bring another complaint.

“The same people will say he is stifling governance to only campaign and that’s why we distributed the periods for him, he has spent two days now, he has three days to run governance, two days out, tomorrow he will be in Jigawa, he will be in Jos, he will have three days again to run governance, and so that governance does not suffer.

“Even the Senate President and Speaker advised that they will not be in all campaigns because we want the National Assembly to function.

“At the party level, I can’t even go round with all the NWC members, we stagger them so that the party itself does not suffer, so are you telling me that we should just shut down the party, governance, National Assembly because of the campaign? It doesn’t make sense.”