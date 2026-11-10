Tinubu Has Failed, Don’t Let Him Come Back – Obasanjo (Video)

Former President, Olusegun Obasanjo, has said the administration of President Bola Tinubu has failed Nigerians, urging citizens not to re-elect him in 2027.

Naija News reports that Obasanjo spoke on Monday at the 7.0 Presidential Youth Mentorship Retreat, themed, “African Youth Renaissance,” held at the Youth Development Centre of the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library, Abeokuta, Ogun State.

The former President, reacting to hardship in the country, blamed the President’s policies for the collapse of many businesses.

“Tinubu has failed, his incompetence has made many businesses die. Don’t let him come back for a second term,” he said.

Obasanjo lamented that many Nigerians who were previously doing well were now struggling to survive. He said shops and factories had closed, and many young people had lost their jobs because of bad policies.

According to him, the cost of food, fuel and other necessities had soared, while businesses continued to decline.

The former President urged Nigerians not to give Tinubu another four years, saying the country needed a new direction and a leader who could fix the economy.

He added that the 2027 election would give Nigerians the opportunity to decide the kind of future they want.

Naija News understands that Tinubu is contesting under the All Progressives Congress (APC) against the likes of Atiku Abubakar of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Peter Obi of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), and others.

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