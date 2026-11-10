Tinubu Has No Competition In 2027 – Orji Kalu

The senator representing Abia North, Orji Kalu, has expressed confidence that President Bola Tinubu will win the 2027 presidential election.

Naija News reports that Kalu, a former Governor of Abia State, who said the President has no serious challenger, made the prediction on Monday during an appearance on Arise News Television’s PrimeTime.

The former Senate Chief Whip defended the administration’s economic reforms, insisting that the economy had been stabilised.

“President Tinubu has been able to stabilise this economy on the macro level. What we are battling now, having stabilised the economy on the macro level, is the micro level,” he said.

Kalu, who chairs the Senate Committee on the South-East Development Commission, said the government’s next focus should be on boosting agriculture, improving security and helping manufacturers access raw materials.

He acknowledged the hardship facing Nigerians, but said the economy was becoming more predictable and attracting foreign investors.

The senator urged Nigerians to focus on the long-term goals of the reforms.

“You can’t do reform without people suffering. You cannot; it’s not possible,” he said.

Dismissing the opposition’s chances, Kalu said the All Progressives Congress had a strong structure and grassroots support across the country.

“President Tinubu will win. President Tinubu has no competition. The APC’s electoral strength goes beyond the personality of the President.

“What we are seeing on social media is not what is on the ground. Our party is very huge, and the supporters of that party are large. We have huge numbers of people supporting this party,” he said.

He added that APC lawmakers and stakeholders were mobilising support in their constituencies.

Kalu also called for political stability, urging Nigerians to allow Presidents to complete their constitutionally permitted terms.

“The unity of this country is very important. Let’s not question the unity. We allowed President Buhari to do his eight years and go, and we must allow Tinubu to do his eight years and go,” he said.

On his relationship with the Igbo political establishment and his decision to remain in the APC, the senator said his choices were guided by national interest and party loyalty rather than ethnic considerations.