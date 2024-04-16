The Lagos State Government, through the Ministry of the Environment and Water Resources has began the destruction of all contravening structures under the system 1 drainage...
Nigerian-born English footballer, Dele Alli said he aims to play at the 2026 FIFA World Cup even though he has not played a professional game in...
The owner of the microblogging platform, X, Elon Musk, has revealed plans to charge new users for posting on the social media platform. Naija News reports...
Concerns are mounting over the welfare and whereabouts of Clement Ikolo, the traditional ruler of the Ewu Kingdom in Delta State, who has been in military...
The Federal Government has outlined 31 states of the federation that will likely witness heavy flooding in 2024. The Minister of Water Resources, Prof Joseph Utsev,...
A fresh survey has revealed that some filling stations in Lagos State have implemented a downward review in the price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), popularly...
The Kaduna State House of Assembly has established a committee tasked with examining financial transactions, loans, grants, and project execution in former Governor Nasir El-Rufai’s administration....
The Premium Breadmakers Association of Nigeria (PBAN) has shed light on the escalating costs of bread in the country, citing exchange rate volatility and international conflicts...
The Bola Tinubu-led Federal Government has begun disbursement of the N200bn Presidential Conditional Grant Scheme to verified applicants. The Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Doris...
There is no talks between Super Eagles of Nigeria striker, Victor Osimhen and Paris Saint Germain, according to transfer expert, Fabrizio Romano. This is contrary to...
A fresh market survey has revealed a significant reduction in the price of cement across cities in Nigeria, irrespective of the brand. According to the survey,...
A parliamentary session in Georgia descended into chaos as members engaged in physical altercations over a contentious “foreign agent” bill, with opposition leader Aleko Elisashvili striking...
Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, has urged the Inspector General of Police, IGP, Kayode Egbetokun, to weed out corrupt officers from the Force. Naija News reports that...
Winner of the Big Brother Naija ‘PepperDem’ edition, Mercy Eke, has been hospitalized hours after partying with friends on a yacht. Naija News reports that the...
A Kano-based lawyer, Wangida Isa, has advised the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Ganduje, to honourably resign from his position over corruption...
The Minister of Justice and the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF), Lateef Fagbemi (SAN), has asked the Inspector General of Police (IGP) to hands-off in...
The National Examinations Council (NECO), on Tuesday, announced that it has re-scheduled the 2024 National Common Entrance Examination into Federal Unity Colleges and the Entrance Examination...
The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has announced that three private jet operators’ permits have been suspended due to alleged commercial flight activity. The Acting Director...
Former Nigeria international, Emmanuel Amuneke has vowed to make the Super Eagles a winning team again if he is made the manager of the side. Emmanuel...
An Akwa Ibom State High Court in Uyo has issued an arrest warrant for Mr. Itoro Monday Uko for contempt of court amid allegations of domestic...