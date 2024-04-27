PDP Will Win Ondo Governorship Election – Jegede

A former governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in Ondo state, Eyitayo Jegede, has spoken on the governorship primary of the party on Friday.

Jegede in his reaction to the victory of Agboola Ajayi in the primary, said the party would win the November governorship election and put the state back on the path of growth and development.

Jegede in a statement in Akure, appealed to Ajayi’s co-contestants to join hands with him to rescue the state.

The statement reads, “I congratulate Alfred Agboola Ajayi, on his emergence as the governorship candidate of the PDP in Ondo state in the upcoming contest for the office of the governor later this year. I equally congratulate the PDP family on the successful conduct of the party primary.

“No doubt, the outcome of the primary conducted signals the beginning of the great struggle to wrestle power from APC led government and put Ondo state again on the path of growth and development.

“It is time to join hands and build a party that will fulfill the hopes and aspirations of the people.

“I call on all the aspirants/contestants in the race, who coincidentally are from the southern senatorial zone, to cooperate fully with the candidate and be part of the great push for the rebirth of our dear state.”

The Ondo State chapter of the party also congratulated the candidate on his emergence as its flagbearear for the forthcoming Governorship election in the State.

The party’s Publicity Secretary, Kennedy Peretei, in a statement said, “Our party also congratulates all other contestants who displayed a high sense of sportsmanship and decorum during and after the primary election. It was a family affair, which has demonstrated to the entire world that, the PDP is serious about its readiness to re-occupy the Alagbaka Government House, Akure.

“The last seven years of the All Progressives Congress (APC) government in the State have brought untold hardship and misery on the people. Hence, the time is now to send vendors of poverty out and bring back prosperity to our land. There was no winner, nor vanquished. It was a victory for PDP, and a victory for democracy in Ondo State.”