Andy Ruiz Begs Anthony Joshua For Trilogy

Former heavyweight champion Andy Ruiz Jr. has called out Nigerian-born British boxer, Anthony Joshua for a third fight.

Andy Ruiz stunned the boxing world in 2019 when he defeated Anthony Joshua in New York to grab the world heavyweight title from AJ.

Six months later, Ruiz and Joshua met for the rematch in Saudi Arabia and the 34-year-old Nigerian-born British boxer defeated the 34-year-old American boxer.

Unfortunately for Joshua, he went on to lose all his belts to Ukrainian boxer Oleksandr Usyk in two successive bouts.

Those two defeats in a row took AJ off the charts just like Ruiz’s defeat to the Nigerian reduced his reckoning in the game.

However, Anthony Joshua has since found his feet in the game as he has recorded three successive victories in the game in the last 12 months.

As for Andy Ruiz, the American boxer is still struggling to find his feet in the game and he will continue that push against Jarrell Miller on August 3.

Ahead of the bout, Ruiz acknowledged Anthony Joshua’s return to prominence in the game as he begged him for a trilogy.

“He’s getting his momentum back. He’s getting his confidence back. I think that’s the most important thing. He’s doing what he’s supposed to do. I think he’s doing his thing. I’m just happy for him. I would love to have that trilogy with him,” Ruiz said.

“He gave me that opportunity. I gave him back that opportunity, and there’s one more. I want to become a two-time heavyweight champion of the world.”