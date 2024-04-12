Tyson Fury Insists He Wants To Fight Anthony Joshua In Saudi Arabia, London

Advertisement

WBC heavyweight champion, Tyson Fury, has stressed that he plans to fight Nigerian-born heavyweight boxer, Anthony Joshua, twice.

Tyson Fury, who will face WBO heavyweight champion, Oleksandr Usyk in Saudi Arabia on May 18, stressed that he plans to fight Joshua once in Saudi Arabia and once in London.

The British boxer noted that he can only face Joshua after beating Usyk on May 18 in an undisputed bout and then in a rematch on a yet-to-be-determined date.

According to the WBC reigning champion, Usyk, who beat Joshua twice in 2022, was paid heavily to lose to him on May 18.

“If you are Usyk and you are paid a lot of money to lose against me but you already have the rematch then why would you not want it? Unless Turki wants to give him something like £ 50 million to step aside – but as far as I know nobody wants to throw away that sort of money for free,” Fury told a press conference.

“Usyk beat the old sausage twice – Joshua lost two attempts at him. The first was a boxing lesson and the second was at least a bit closer. But he lost them both fair and square and even had a bit of a meltdown in the ring after the second one. He lost, he had his chance and he lost, so now it is my turn and Usyk’s turn and it’s not about him. But after I have dealt with Usyk twice, then I will deal with the Joshua sausage twice, once in Saudi and once over here in London. I will have two fried sausages sizzling in a pan, instead of one.”

Recall that Tyson Fury and Usyk’s fight ought to have happened before now, but the bout had to be postponed because the Briton was nursing an injury he sustained in the bout between him and crossover boxer Francis Ngannou.

Ahead of the May bout, Fury stressed that he had an advantage over Usyk even though the Ukrainian boxer came from the cruiserweight category and defeated Joshua twice.

“It’s not personal, it’s strictly business for both fighters. There’s a lot of stuff on the line, but I don’t hate him, he doesn’t hate me”, Tyson Fury said

“I respect him, as a man, as a fighter. Everyone has to respect the man’s achievements. Good fighter – I have a tough challenge in front of me. But I’m very confident in my ability and I’m very confident I’ll beat the guy. When the cruiserweights step up to the big boys, usually they get found wanting. You can beat the average big ones but you can’t beat the elite big ones, because size really matters.”