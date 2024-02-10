Tyson Fury Insists He Is Not Retiring Until He Fights Anthony Joshua

British heavyweight boxer, Tyson Fury has insisted that he is not planning to retire from boxing as he intends to fight Anthony Joshua at least once before his retirement.

Tyson Fury who is expected to hang his gloves after his Undisputed title fight with Ukrainian heavyweight champion, Oleksandr Usyk, said his next fight after beating Usyk will be a rematch with the Ukrainian or a bout with Joshua.

Note that the WBC reigning champion is expected to be in action with Usyk on May 18, 2024, in Riyadh. The winner of the unification match is expected to go home with the WBC, WBO, WBA, and IBF belts.

On Thursday, February 8, Tyson Fury made a rare appearance on his Instagram page in which he showed a cut above his eye which necessitated the postponement of his bout with Usyk from February to May 18, 2024.

Recall that Fury sustained the cut during his bout with crossover heavyweight boxer, Francis Ngannou in October 2023. The British boxer won the match on points after the Cameroonian boxer had dropped him on the ground in the 5th round.

“I keep hearing talk of people saying I should retire or I’m going to retire soon or whatever,” Fury said on Thursday.

“I ain’t retiring. I’ve got two fights with Usyk for the undisputed, twice. Then I’m going to fight AJ (Joshua) at least once, maybe twice, if there’s a rematch — if he wants one after the first battering I give him.

“Then I’m going to fight Ngannou again. That’s just the start. There are five fights for you to whet your appetite. I ain’t going nowhere. I’m 35 years old and in the prime of my life.”

Note that Anthony Joshua and Francis Ngannou will face each other on March 8, 2024, in Saudi Arabia.