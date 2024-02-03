Tyson Fury Explains Why His Bout With Oleksandr Usyk Was Postponed Again

Tyson Fury has explained why he had to postpone his bout with Oleksandr Usyk for the second time, saying he is still treating a “freak cut” above his eye.

Recall that Tyson Fury who almost lost to crossover boxer, Francis Ngannou in October 2023, was first scheduled to face Oleksandr Usyk in a unified heavyweight title bout in December 2023.

But due to the bruises he suffered in the bout against Ngannou which the British heavyweight boxer won by split decision, the bout had to be postponed to February 17.

The bout involves the World Boxing Council championship, which Fury was expected to defend, and the World Boxing Association, International Boxing Federation, and World Boxing Organization belts, which Ukrainian fighter Usyk was expected to defend.

Unfortunately, boxing enthusiasts will have to keep waiting for the heavyweight boxing’s first undisputed champion since Lennox Lewis in 2000.

Fury, who boasts a professional record of 34 wins and one draw said: “I am absolutely devastated after preparing for this fight for so long and being in such superb condition.

“I feel bad for everyone involved in this huge event and I will work diligently towards the rescheduled date once the eye has healed.

“I can only apologize to everyone affected.”

The 35-year-old added via Instagram: “Can’t help getting injured in sparring but what I can say was Usyk was in trouble. I am in fantastic shape.

“I will reschedule as soon as I can. 2024 was a massive year for team GK (Gypsy King, Fury’s nickname).”