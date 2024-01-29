Ngannou Is My Undisputed Fight, Anthony Joshua Insists

Nigerian-born British heavyweight boxer, Anthony Joshua, has described his bout with Cameroonian boxer, Francis Ngannou, as his own “undisputed fight”.

Most boxing critics have argued that Anthony Joshua ought to have faced a more competitive boxer instead of Ngannou, who just crossed from mixed martial arts to boxing in 2023.

Recall that the former UFC champion made his name in the heavyweight boxing world after dropping WBC champion, Tyson Fury, to the ground in his debut heavyweight boxing bout last summer.

Though Fury won the bout on points, Ngannou gained more attention for the pain he inflicted on the highly decorated British boxer.

The Cameroonian wasn’t supposed to face Joshua on March 8 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, but got the opportunity after AJ’s proposed bout with American boxer, Deontay Wilder was called off following Joseph Parker’s victory over Wilder.

Joshua’s critics expected him to take on Parker in his next match to set himself up for an undisputed title fight with the winner of the bout between Fury and Oleksandr Usyk. He instead went for Ngannou who he argued wouldn’t be an easy fight for him as his critics are suggesting.

Some boxing enthusiasts still believe that a victory over Francis Ngannou can give Anthony Joshua a shot at the world title.

“Let me say this again, I’m not focusing on that,” Joshua said on The MMA Hour.

“I’m going to take my mind, I have to draw it back that Ngannou is my undisputed title fight. That’s the mentality I have to have.

“Ngannou is my undisputed fight. Because you’re only as good as your last fight, and I respect him a lot. He ain’t easy money. He’s a hard night’s work. And you know what’s crazy? So am I. I’m a hard night’s work for anyone. So let’s go, it’s going to be fireworks.”