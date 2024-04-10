Mike Tyson Hails “Dangerous” Anthony Joshua

Advertisement

Boxing legend, Mike Tyson, has described Anthony Joshua as a dangerous boxer, urging him to “pick up his pace” in the game.

Even though Anthony Joshua has won the world heavyweight championship twice, Mike Tyson has noted that the Nigerian-born British heavyweight boxer has a lot of potential.

The Six-time heavyweight champion who dominated the boxing world for 20 years stressed that the 34-year-old heavyweight boxer is not a walkover in the game.

Fury urged Joshua who has recorded 28 wins and three defeats with 25 knockouts to turn his “jabs into something”, as he noted that the Nigerian boxer will have a beautiful life after his boxing career.

“He has never lost hope, he is still learning. That’s why he’s dangerous. Because he’s still learning”, Mike Tyson said while speaking with Joe Rogan on his podcast.

He added, “Joshua needs to pick up the pace. He’s got so much potential. He has got to turn those jabs into something. Joshua is no walkover. He’s going to have a beautiful life after boxing. He’s beautiful.”

On Tyson Fury who is expected to face Oleksandr Usyk in a unification heavyweight bout on May 18, 2024, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Mike Tyson said: “It’s weird to take him seriously because he’s so funny. He doesn’t take fighting seriously, he laughs at people, licking the blood. What’s wrong with this guy? You’ve got to be out of your mind.”

While on Usyk, Tyson added, “Usyk is very hard to hit, he has that elite amateur-level movement. It was too much for Joshua.”