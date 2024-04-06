Anthony Joshua Announces Month For His Next Fight

Advertisement

Nigerian-born British heavyweight boxer, Anthony Joshua has announced that he might be back to the ring in September.

Recall that Anthony Joshua last fought on March 8, 2024, when he faced cross-over boxer, Francis Ngannou in a non-title bout in Saudi Arabia.

The 34-year-old former two-time champion knocked out the former Mixed Martial Arts champion in the second round of the bout.

Before then, Joshua has recorded victories against Robert Helenius, and Otto Wallin all within the last 12 months of his illustrious boxing career.

When asked when he is likely to return to the ring during an interview on the Jonathon Ross show, Anthony Joshua said: “Around September is when I’ve been told; I was hoping for June. I’ve got some time to go on dates now and mingle a little bit. I’m training at the moment; I’ve got two months before I get into training camp.”

Anthony Joshua is eying a title fight and an opportunity to become a three-time world champion. One of those opportunities might be to face the winner of the unified heavyweight bout between Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk. The unification bout is scheduled for May 18.

While Joshua has suffered back-to-back defeats at the hands of Usyk to whom he lost his heavyweight world title, the Nigerian-born British boxer hasn’t faced Fury in his career.

There have been a series of attempts for the two heavyweight boxers to fight but all the attempts failed. Despite that, Joshua had said it is one of his goals to face Fury in the boxing ring someday.

“Fury is one of my rivals; this is someone I want to compete with one day. So everything he says, I’ve got it all stored in the back of my memory, and when the fight happens, I’m going to use it as a lot of fuel”, AJ said.