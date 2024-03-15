Francis Ngannou Admits Joshua’s Knockout Punch May Take Him To Hospital

Cross-over heavyweight boxer, Francis Ngannou said he might have to visit the hospital for a medical examination after he was knocked out by Anthony Joshua on March 8, 2024.

After Francis Ngannou almost stunned Tyson Fury in his debut heavyweight bout in October 2023 which ended in a defeat for the Cameroonian, the former UFC champion had the chance to face Joshua.

Unlike in his fight against Fury which lasted throughout the stipulated duration of the bout, Ngannou suffered severely at the hands of Joshua. The former two-time heavyweight champion knocked down the Cameroonian fighter three times within two rounds.

Ngannou received the third knockdown towards the end of the second round which he did not recover from.

Then, reports claimed that the former UFC champion had to be administered oxygen before he regained consciousness.

“We move, but regardless I feel okay. I was quite surprised that I remembered everything from that fight night and coming back to the locker room. Basically, I was conscious right after and since then everything has been good, although (I) still need to run some medical work just in case”, Francis Ngannou said as quoted by the Punch.

“I feel healthy but for the longevity of the sport… we better check and find out if there’s anything that could be done to get better now… I still need more checkups.”