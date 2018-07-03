Anti Graft War Not A Joke – Garba Shehu Garba Shehu, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media...
The Police in Charge of securing the National Assembly had no choice by to shot the gates of the complex, when...
Court Recongnises Cyril Ogodo As APC Chairman In Delta State Mr. Adams Oshiomhole, the National Chairman of the All Progressives...
A Pregnant petrol black marketer was burnt beyond recognition on Tuesday morning after a motorcycle accident in Oghara Town, headquarters...
Miracle Ikechukwu Of Big Brother Naija Obtains, Private Pilot License and Flight Dispatcher License, Shares Post It is good news again...
Sokratis Papastathopoulos Joins Arsenal From Dortmund Arsenal have completed the signing of 29-year-old defender, Sokratis Papastathopoulos from Borussia Dortmund on...
Asaba High Court Sentences Three Kidnappers To 63 Years For Kidnapping Wife Of Delta Speaker The Asaba High Court has sentenced three individuals responsible for the...
Kachikwu Denies Buhari Awarded Oil Contracts Or Oil Wells The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Dr. Ibe Kachikwu has denied the allegation leveled against President...
IPOB Writes UN, Britain, USA, To Warn Nigerian Army To Release Leader, Nnamdi Kanu Or Get Ready For Anarchy. The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has...
Numerous Sustains Injury In Gunmen Attack On Police Seven policemen has been reported killed and many civilians injured as gunmen opened fire on policemen who were...
N-Power Addresses Beneficiaries’ Concerns Administrators of the federal government social intervention scheme, N-Power, have revealed that the wait is almost over for 2017 successful beneficiaries awaiting...
The Accused HAs Been Sentenced To 25 Years In Jail A 32 years old man from Bazha village in the Matobo District of Zimbabwe, Steven Tshuma,...
Olisa Metuh’s Trail Resumes Amidst Arraignment Of Lawyer The trial of the former national publicity secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Olisa Metuh has resumed...
Dogara to Buhari: Sign Bill Mandating Submission Of Budget In September Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to assent...
Military Describes Goni As The Most Deadly Boko Haram Member An alleged former Boko Haram bomb maker, Ali Goni, has made a confession about how he...
Dogara Calls For Improvement In Nigeria’s Security Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Yakubu Dogara, has said that history will be harsh to the present...
|Currency
|Interbank Rate
|Parallel Rate
|USD
|₦306
|₦361
|GBP
|₦404
|₦482
|EUR
|₦357
|₦420
Updated on July 02, 2018 at 8:55 am
info[at]naijanews.com