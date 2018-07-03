Connect with us

Presidency reacts to PDP's UN letter
News11 hours ago

Competition For Power And Buhari’s War Against Corruption, Cause Of Violence – Presidency

Anti Graft War Not A Joke – Garba Shehu Garba Shehu, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media...
Major Newspaper Headlines Across Nigeria Major Newspaper Headlines Across Nigeria
Nigerian Newspapers11 hours ago

Nigerian Newspapers: 10 Important Headlines Today Tuesday, 3 July 2018
politics23 hours ago

Garba Shehu Blames Insecurity, Killings On Politicians
News1 day ago

Just In: Dasuki Granted N200m Bail By Abuja Court
News1 day ago

Our Security Chiefs Are Incompetent And Should Be Sacked – Melaye
politics1 day ago

nPDP Will Take A Decisive Step On APC Membership This Week – Baraje
National News

Breaking News3 hours ago

Protesters Storm National Assembly, Demand Saraki’s Resignation

The Police in Charge of securing the National Assembly had no choice by to shot the gates of the complex, when...
News4 hours ago

Pastor Adeboye Calls On Government To End Killings In The Country
Africa4 hours ago

Abderrahim Elected As Tunisians First Female Mayor
News4 hours ago

President Buhari Did Not Allocate Oil Blocks, Contracts To Anybody, Ibe Kachikwu Says
News4 hours ago

Nigerian Govt Must Produce Our Leader – IPOB Writes UN, Britain US, Others
News5 hours ago

N Power Reveals When 2017 Beneficiaries Would Be Deployed
Editorial1 day ago

Nigeria Police: Friend Or Foe
Editorial2 weeks ago

#NotTooYoungToRun: Must Young People Have N12m To Run For Office?
Op-ed3 weeks ago

June 12: The Letter MKO Abiola would have Written to Buhari
Op-ed4 weeks ago

2019: An Uphill Task For Buhari’s APC?

politics5 hours ago

Court Affirms Ogodo As Delta State APC Chairman, Restrains Oshiomhole, INEC

Court Recongnises Cyril Ogodo As APC Chairman In Delta State Mr. Adams Oshiomhole, the National Chairman of the All Progressives...
politics5 hours ago

Ekiti Election: Ekiti State Is Still Troubled By 2014 Election That Produced Fayose – Bamidele
politics6 hours ago

Breaking: nPDP Decides Not To Leave APC – Sen Na’Allah
politics9 hours ago

2019: I’m In A Better Position To Rule Nigeria Than Buhari – Turaki
politics10 hours ago

PDP Slams Federal Government Over Police Protest In Borno
politics16 hours ago

We’ll Not Disappoint Nigerians On Ekiti Guber Poll, —- INEC Assures
Metro News2 hours ago

Pragnant Woman Loses Life In Fire Accident In Delta

A Pregnant petrol black marketer was burnt beyond recognition on Tuesday morning after a motorcycle accident in Oghara Town, headquarters...
Metro News2 hours ago

Kidnapping: Police Rescue Mikel Obi’s Father
Metro News3 hours ago

Man, 21 Sentenced To Death For Armed Robbery
Metro News4 hours ago

Three Get 21 Years Term Each For Kidnapping Wife Of Delta Speaker
Metro News4 hours ago

Gunmen Opens Fire On Policemen, Kill Seven In Abuja
Metro News5 hours ago

Man Stabs Uncle To Death For Sleeping With Wife
Entertainment1 day ago

BBN 2018 Winner, Miracle, Obtains Private Pilot Licence

Miracle Ikechukwu Of Big Brother Naija Obtains, Private Pilot License and Flight Dispatcher License, Shares Post It is good news again...
Entertainment2 days ago

Fela’s Afrika Shrine To Host French President On Tuesday
Entertainment5 days ago

Rapper Proposes To Girlfriend Few Days To Starting Jail Term
Entertainment5 days ago

Ed Sheeran In A $100m Lawsuit For Allegedly Copying Marvin Gaye’s Music
Entertainment6 days ago

Nigeria’s Inclusion In Oscar Selection Good For Nollywood -NTTF
Entertainment6 days ago

Michael Jackson’s Father, Joe Jackson Is Dead
Entertainment1 week ago

Nigerian Film Producer, Femi Odugbemi Becomes Member Of Oscars Voting Academy
Entertainment1 week ago

Oscar Invites Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde For Voting Academy
Entertainment1 week ago

Davido Sends Condolences To D’banj While Receiving BET Award
Sports7 hours ago

Arsenal Complete €19m Signing Of Sokratis Papastathopoulos From Dortmund

Sokratis Papastathopoulos Joins Arsenal From Dortmund Arsenal have completed the signing of 29-year-old defender, Sokratis Papastathopoulos from Borussia Dortmund on...
Sports8 hours ago

Real Madrid Denies Making €310m Offer For Neymar
2018 World Cup13 hours ago

World Cup Update: Brazil Beats Mexico 2-0; Japan Lost 3-2 to Belgium
Sports1 day ago

2018 World Cup: President Buhari May Host Eagles On Wednesday
Sports1 day ago

Nigeria Risk Been Sanctioned By FIFA Over NFF Leadership Dispute
Sports1 day ago

Breaking: FG Orders Amaju Pinnick To Step Down As NFF President In Obedience To Court Order
Education7 hours ago

NYSC Announces Registration Guidelines For 2018 Batch B Prospective Corp Members
Education5 days ago

JAMB News: See The Jamb Cut Off Mark For 2018/19 Session
Education6 days ago

JAMB: Only 25% Of Candidates Scored Above 200 – Oloyede
Education1 week ago

2018 Admission: FG Warns Institutions Not To Charge More Than N2,000 For Post-UTME

Business1 day ago

The Man Who Built The “Ice Cream Empire” Of $2Billion In His Kitchen
Business2 days ago

Dangote Business School Commences CPD Programmes on Campus
Business3 days ago

Ignore Prophecy On Plane Crash In July – Air peace
Business4 days ago

Wema Bank : Ademola Gets Set To Replace Retiring CEO

