Deontay Wilder Insists On Desire To Fight Anthony Joshua

Former WBC heavyweight champion, Deontay Wilder, has insisted that it would be a shame if he and Nigerian-born British heavyweight boxer, Anthony Joshua don’t fight before they bow out of boxing.

Anthony Joshua and Deontay Wilder ought to fight in April this year, but the American boxer failed to defeat Joseph Parker, who was supposed to be a stepping stone to a bout with AJ.

Due to Wilder’s failure to meet the conditions for fighting Joshua, the British boxer decided to face former UFC fighter Francis Ngannou.

AJ knocked out Ngannou in two rounds, making it three knockout wins in a row for him. This development has returned him to reckoning in A-list heavyweight boxing.

Despite Deontay Wilder’s setback in his rise to reckoning, the American boxer stressed that there is still a 90 percent chance he will fight Joshua.

Before he can get that close again, Wilder has to defeat Zhilei Zhang on June 1, six months after his unprecedented defeat to Parker in December 2023.

In an interview with BBC Sport ahead of the bout, Wilder said, “People are always going to want to see that fight no matter what.

“I put it in the high 90s (percentage chance of happening).”

He added, “I always said it before, it’ll be a shame if we never fought.

“It only takes that one fight, that one night. June 1st is going to be that night, that one fight. Deontay Wilder knocks (Zhang’s) head off and the world goes crazy. And there we go again, Wilder versus Joshua. They want it (again).”