Eddie Hearn Slams Francis Ngannou For Accusing AJ Of Using “Trick”

Eddie Hearn, the promoter of Anthony Joshua, has described the “trick” comments made by Francis Ngannou as comments from an inexperienced boxer.

Recall that Francis Ngannou and Anthony Joshua met for a heavyweight boxing bout in Saudi Arabia on March 8, 2024, which was the Cameroonian-born cross-over boxer’s second boxing game in his new career.

Ngannou made his name in mixed martial arts but in October, he had his first experience in heavyweight boxing by fighting with WBC champion, Tyson Fury.

He almost defeated Fury in the bout but the British heavyweight boxer won the bout via a split decision after 12 rounds.

This made way for Francis Ngannou to face two-time heavyweight boxer, Anthony Joshua who defeated the 37-year-old Cameroonian by a knockout within the first two rounds of the bout.

Weeks after the bout, Francis Ngannou told MMA Hour that Anthony Joshua arrived at the venue of the bout two hours after he had arrived. He believes it was Joshua’s “trick” to leave him tired before the bout.

“I was baffled. It is a bit disappointing really”, Eddie Hearn told Boxing Social in response to Ngannou’s comments.

“He said they got him to the arena (early), who are they? You get given times by the broadcaster.

“He said that he was made to come to the arena early to tire him out for the fight, which is really an inexperienced boxing guy talking here, he should know better.

“You get your time, which is the ideal time that the organizer or the broadcaster would like you there, you make your mind up.

“Some fighters like to get there three hours before, some like to get there an hour before, it all depends on the fighter.

“If AJ is told for example that “we want you there at 10 ‘o’clock” and we know that the fight is happening at 1 am, then we would come a little bit later because he doesn’t want to be hanging around that long.”