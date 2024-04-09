I Don’t Have Bad Feelings About Joshua – Oleksandr Usyk

Advertisement

World heavyweight reigning champion, Oleksandr Usyk has stressed that Nigerian-born British boxer, Anthony Joshua, doesn’t owe him any apology.

Anthony Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk have come a long way. The Ukrainian heavyweight boxer defeated the Briton back-to-back in 2022.

After Usyk defeated Joshua in August 2022 in Saudi Arabia, the Briton decided to throw Usyk’s belts off the ring igniting controversy afterward.

Anthony Joshua apologized for the action in February stressing that he is not perfect. He added, “I didn’t speak to Usyk but I spoke to Wladimir [Klitschko] and said give yourself a pat on the shoulder and tell him ‘well done and I apologize’, that’s man-to-man.

“But it was just raw, it may not make sense to a lot of people but it made a lot of sense to me and it was just how much it means, to a degree.

“I thought I would feel like that at the end of my career and when it’s all said and done I’d just be like ‘wow, what a rollercoaster, I made it through the trenches’.”

Oleksandr Usyk addressed Anthony Joshua’s apology while speaking to Seconds Out ahead of his unification bout against Tyson Fury in May.

The Ukrainian heavyweight boxer said: “I don’t have bad feelings about Joshua because I respect this man.

“He’s a great man. He’s a great boxer, an Olympic champion, and a times world champion.

“I think it’s emotion. I respect this man. No, I’m good.”