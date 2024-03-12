Anthony Joshua May Fight Winner Of Fury Vs Usyk Bout – WBC President

Nigerian-born British heavyweight boxer, Anthony Joshua, is most likely to face the winner of the bout between Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk according to the World Boxing Council President, Mauricio Sulaiman.

Boxing enthusiasts have always wanted to see Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury’s bout over the years but the two British boxers always fail to agree on contract terms.

But after Joshua lost three bouts within two years, two successive defeats to Usyk, the rankings of the Nigerian-born boxer dropped drastically.

Interestingly, AJ has redeemed himself by recording three straight wins in the last 12 months which were all knockout wins.

Anthony Joshua’s stunning two-round knockout victory over Francis Ngannou who dropped Fury last October, has further announced the name of the former two-time world champion.

Hence, most boxing enthusiasts are anxiously looking forward to seeing how AJ will fare against Tyson Furry and Usyk based on his current form.

But the fans have to wait until after the

undisputed heavyweight championship between Usyk and Fury on May 18 in Saudi Arabia.

Interestingly, there is a rematch clause in the contract of the forthcoming bout which means Joshua would have to wait a little longer to get his hands on one of the two highest-ranked names in the game.

The WBC president had said the council has accepted a “sanction request” directing that Joshua should fight the winner of the Fury vs Usyk bout but he said the fight can only happen if it doesn’t go against any existing contract.

“The WBC was presented a sanction request which was to fight for the undisputed. The WBC accepted that sanctioning and we accepted the rematch they have requested,” Sulaiman told Sky Sports.

“But, if it is not anything to do with contractual or promotion, we would absolutely accept the winner to fight Joshua.

“The WBC position right now is very open to support the undisputed champion taking on the fights that the fans want to see.”