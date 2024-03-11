Francis Ngannou Explains Why He Didn’t Feel Anthony Joshua’s Knockout Punch

Francis Ngannou had the chance to face the two-time heavyweight champion because he almost defeated Tyson Fury during his boxing debut in October 2023. The Cameroonian knocked down Fury in the fourth round of the bout before he went on to lose it via a split decision.

Despite losing the intense boxing game, his fame as a former UFC champion who almost destroyed the reigning WBC champion spread like wildfire and earned him a bout with Joshua.

During the match in Saudi Arabia on Friday, Anthony Joshua knocked him down thrice, once in the first round, and twice in the second round, as the bout ended within 6 minutes in favour of the Nigerian-born boxer.

After the fight, Francis Ngannou told reporters that he didn’t feel Joshua’s third punch, which ended the game. The 37-year-old mixed martial arts icon noted that he didn’t feel the punch because it knocked him out.

DAZN claimed that Anthony Joshua’s punch that knocked down Francis Ngannou for the third time was so hard that the Cameroonian lost consciousness for some moments and needed oxygen before he could get back on his feet.

Ngannou said, “In fact, I didn’t feel the punch. I think that’s what the knockout is about. I don’t feel any pain. That’s how I know I was knocked out.’’

The bout between Anthony Joshua and Francis Ngannou ended like most boxing enthusiasts expected Ngannou’s bout with Fury to end. But the Cameroonian was able to drag the bout beyond the 10th round and had to be settled by a split decision.

On why Joshua had it easier against him than in the case of Fury, Ngannou noted that Joshua “did what Tyson Fury couldn’t”.

He continued, “It wasn’t my day and (Joshua) was just way better than me today.”

“But you can be sure that I’m not done here. Absolutely not. I’m not done.”