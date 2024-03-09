Moment Anthony Joshua Knocked Ngannou Out (Video)

British star, Anthony Joshua, in an electrifying heavyweight boxing match delivered a stunning knockout victory against former UFC champion, Francis Ngannou on Friday night in Saudi Arabia.

The highly anticipated bout ended dramatically in the second round, marking a significant triumph for Joshua and a notable defeat for Ngannou.

Joshua, demonstrating his prowess and boxing skills, first sent Ngannou to the canvas in the opening round.

He then continued his dominance into the second round, where at 2:38, he landed a formidable right hand that knocked Ngannou out cold.

The powerful blow left Ngannou incapacitated on the canvas for over a minute, during which he received oxygen, as reported by the DAZN broadcast covering the event.

This victory marks Joshua’s fourth consecutive win, improving his record to 28-3, following his previous back-to-back losses to Ukrainian boxer Oleksandr Usyk.

The win not only solidifies Joshua’s position in the heavyweight boxing scene but also signals a remarkable comeback since those defeats.

For Ngannou, this match represented a significant challenge as he transitioned from mixed martial arts to professional boxing.

Having made an impressive pro boxing debut in October, where he managed to knock down Tyson Fury and secured a split-decision loss, expectations were high for the Cameroonian fighter.

Watch the moment Joshua knocked Ngannou out: