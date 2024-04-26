President Tinubu Arrives In Saudi Arabia

The President of Nigeria, Bola Tinubu, has arrived in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Naija News reports Tinubu arrived in Saudi Arabia pn Friday ahead of his attendance at a special meeting of the World Economic Forum.

The Nigerian leader crossed to Saudi Arabia after concluding a state visit to the Kingdom of the Netherlands.

The World Economic Forum meeting will focus on Global Collaboration, Growth and Energy for Development and will use the opportunity over 1,000 leaders from business, government, and academia are expected to attend the meeting with is slated for the 28th and 29th of April 2024.

While in the Netherlands, President Tinubu met with the Dutch Prime Minister, Mark Rutte, and Dutch businessmen and investors at a business interaction on Thursday.

In a statement issued by his spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale, President Tinubu pushed for stronger ties between Nigeria and the Netherlands during the meeting.

He said both countries must explore more creative channels of collaboration, whether through partnerships, joint ventures, or strategic alliances, to build bridges that connect markets and facilitate the flow of goods, services, ideas, and people.

He said his administration is executing business-friendly reforms, such as encouraging transparency in the Forex market and the CBN providing the necessary window for foreign companies to repatriate their profits.