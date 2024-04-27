Saudi Arabia Donates 50 Tonnes Of ‘Top-Quality’ Dates To Nigeria – [Photos]

In a gesture to strengthen ties between Saudi Arabia and Nigeria, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia generously donated 50 tonnes of top-quality dates to Nigeria.

Naija News reports that the Ambassador of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to Nigeria, H.E Faisal Ebraheem Alghamdi, presented this donation during a ceremony held yesterday at the Saudi Embassy in Abuja.

Highlighting the ongoing support provided by the Saudi government through the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre (KSRelief), the Ambassador emphasized their commitment to extending humanitarian assistance to Nigeria across various sectors.

Notably, the recent execution of the “Et’am 3 Initiative” in March 2024 saw the distribution of 5,606 food packages worth $400,000 to beneficiaries in Kano, Jigawa, Katsina, Borno, and Abuja.

Furthermore, the embassy’s statement revealed that the Saudi humanitarian centre plans to conduct a medical diagnostic campaign in Abuja, Kano, and Lagos in the last quarter of 2024.

This initiative reflects their dedication to fulfilling their humanitarian and pioneering role on the international stage, as well as their unwavering commitment to alleviating the suffering of individuals in distress.

The announcement also highlighted that Saudi Arabia had completed 98 projects in Nigeria, amounting to $47,194,210, focusing on areas such as food security, health, early recovery, sanitation and hygiene, education, and charitable assistance.

Upon receiving the donation, H.E. Amb. Murtala Jimoh, Deputy Director of the Middle East and Gulf Division at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, expressed appreciation to the Saudi Arabian government and stressed Nigeria’s gratitude for their generous support.