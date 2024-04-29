Anthony Joshua Explains Why He Predicts Usyk’s Victory Over Tyson Fury

Nigerian-born British boxer, Anthony Joshua has predicted that Ukrainian heavyweight world champion, Oleksandr Usyk will beat WBC reigning champion, Tyson Fury.

Anthony Joshua will be watching from home or on the sidelines when Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury take on each other in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on May 18.

Recall that this bout ought to have happened in December 2023 but had to be postponed so that Fury would heal from the bruises he sustained in his victory over crossover heavyweight boxer, Francis Ngannou in September 2023.

Ahead of the bout, Anthony Joshua, who lost his multiple titles to Usyk in back-to-back defeats in 2022, said he sees the Ukrainian ending up as the undisputed heavyweight champion in May.

AJ refused to comment on the abilities of Fury, stressing that he couldn’t say much about his countryman because he is yet to face him in a boxing ring.

“I’ve fought Usyk, so I can only speak on what I’ve experienced with him—a phenomenal fighter. I would say he’s going to do a really good job,” Joshua told TalkSport.

“I’ve never fought Fury, so I can’t speak about what it’s like to face him. Only speaking on what I know, I have to say Usyk will be victorious.”

Note Fury, who holds the WBC, is going against Usyk, who holds the WBA, WBO, and IBF titles, with the hope of becoming the undisputed champion of the world.

There is a likelihood that Joshua will face the winner of the bout after a rematch before the end of this year or early 2025.