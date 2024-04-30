Eddie Hearn Lists Out Anthony Joshua’s Options In Heavyweight Boxing

Eddie Hearn, the promoter of Nigerian-born British heavyweight boxer, Anthony Joshua, has listed some of the options AJ has in the boxing world.

Anthony Joshua has been on a steady rise back to the top of the heavyweight category after losing back-to-back to Ukrainian boxer, Oleksandr Usyk in 2022.

Recall that Joshua has recorded three straight knockout wins between 2023 to 2024, which has placed him as the third-best heavyweight boxer currently, after Tyson Fury and Usyk.

While mentioning the options Anthony Joshua has going forward, Eddie Hearn noted that the possibility of the Nigerian-born boxer facing American boxer, Deontay Wilder, in the nearest future could delay AJ’s title fight.

“Anything can happen, honestly. There have been a lot of conversations obviously, we know that the Riyadh season card has been locked in for Los Angeles on August 3rd and also there is the possibility of that London card at Wembley in September”, Eddie Hearn said during an interview with Boxing Social.

“Then you have got Wilder-Zhang, then you have got Hrgovic-Dubois, see what happens with the IBF title but literally anything can happen.”

“You have got two things; the IBF title freeing up potentially and the allure of the Wilder fight. If Wilder comes through Zhang, which I believe he will, everyone is going to start talking about Joshua-Wilder again.

“That is definitely a fight that His Excellency likes, ‘AJ’ is up for that fight, he would of course love to win a heavyweight world title again, and he would love to fight the winner of Fury-Usyk but at the moment nothing is locked in, because of all of the upcoming fights. We will see what spits out on May 18th and June 1st.”

Note that Tyson Fury is expected to take on Usyk on May 18 and the bout will leave the IBF world title vacant which Filip Hrgovic and Daniel Dubois are expected to contend for on the Artur Beterbiev vs. Dmitry Bivol undercard on June 1, 2024.