Tyson Fury Reacts As Anthony Joshua Grabs 2nd Spot In Ring Magazine Ranking

British heavyweight boxer, Tyson Fury took to his Instagram page to react to the latest Ring Magazine Ranking, noting that he lost the Ring Belt “to win it three times”.

In the latest Ring Magazine ranking, Tyson Fury finished as the number-one-ranked heavyweight boxer in the world, and his May 18 opponent, Oleksandr Usyk, is crowned the champion of the Ring Belt.

This means that Usyk is now the holder of the WBA (Super), IBF, WBO, IBO, and the Ring Belt. The Ukrainian heavyweight world champion could lose all these belts to Tyson Fury if the British boxer defeats him in May.

Note that in the contract of the unification bout which will take place in Riyadh, there is a clause that mandates that Fury and Usyk will have a rematch.

Afterward, it is expected that the winner will take on Anthony Joshua who recently defeated Francis Ngannou within just two rounds.

Due to the knockout victory over Ngannou, Anthony Joshua moved to the second spot in the Ring Magazine Ranking.

In his reaction to the ranking, Tyson Fury wrote: “I’m the craziest MF out there. I gave up the Ring belt so I could win it three times.”

This implies that Fury believes he can beat Usyk in May to win all the titles in the Ukrainian possession including the Ring Belt and then beat Usyk in the rematch to retain the belt. Fury is also anticipating a victory over Anthony Joshua to make it three Ring Belt wins in a row.