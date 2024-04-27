Monarch Reveals Those Behind Incessant Banditry Attacks, Kidnapping In Zamfara

The Emir of Kotorkoshi in Bungudu Local Government Area of Zamfara State, Alhaji Abubakar Ahmad Umar, has alleged that foreigners are responsible for incessant banditry attacks and kidnapping in the state.

The Emir stated that initially, the conflicts between the Fulani and Hausa communities over issues such as cattle rearing, farming, and grazing land were the primary cause of the tensions in the state.

However, the situation, according to him, worsened with the discovery of gold and other valuable minerals in the area.

Umar attributed the rise in banditry and other criminal activities in Zamfara State to the influx of foreigners who have come to exploit the region’s mineral resources.

Naija News understands that the Emir expressed these views during a visit to his palace by Defence Correspondents who were touring Operation Hadarin Daji, led by Brig-Gen. Mohammed Dahiru Abumawashi, the Deputy Director of Coordination of Media Operations.

He said: “The truth is that there are foreign collaborators in the security situation in Zamfara State.

“Our people have been killed; other Nigerians have also been killed. The more security agencies kill the armed Fulanis, the more their numbers increase. Today the military and other security agencies will go after them and kill them; tomorrow another set will come and attack our people.

“They come in from Mali, Burkina Faso and other places, kill our people and loot our resources.”

The emir also blamed inequality and selfish politicians for prioritising party interests over national security, a situation he described as unpatriotic.

He said: “Politics is another reason why insecurity has lingered. If a governor brings an initiative to address insecurity, those from the other political party will not support him. The political class must bury their differences by being patriotic if we must tackle the menace of insecurity.

“To end banditry in Nigeria, there must be equality. Nigerians, especially the poor, have been denied basic things of life by the political class. Some politicians without university degrees earn far way above graduates and even soldiers who sacrifice the comfort for the country.”

The Emir called for a holistic solution to the problem, urging the federal, state and local governments to work together to identify the root causes of the insecurity.

He advocated for increased military force against the perpetrators and improved welfare for security personnel.