‘My Journey Won’t Be Complete Without You’ – Kizz Daniel Begs 2face For Music Collaboration

Talented Nigerian singer, Oluwatobiloba Daniel Anidugbe, popularly known as Kizz Daniel, has pleaded with legendary singer, Tuface Idibia, better known as 2Baba, for a music collaboration.

Naija News reports that the ‘Woju’ crooner in a post via his X handle on Friday night, stated that his success story in the music industry won’t be complete without working with the ‘African Queen’ crooner.

While referring to 2Baba as his mentor, Kizz Daniel expressed a strong desire to collaborate with the legendary singer.

He wrote: “The Journey no fit complete without a 2baba Collabo @official2baba. Baba let’s step into the vocal boot together… Mentor.”

Meanwhile, 2face recently joined the conversation about the status of his junior colleague, Dami Ogulu, professionally known as Burna Boy, in the music industry.

Naija News reports that some music enthusiasts have been discussing about Burna Boy, Davido, and Wizkid regarding who is bigger on the national and international scene.

In a post via his Instagram story on Tuesday, 2face showered accolades on Burna Boy, stating that the ‘City Boy’ crooner has worked, proven, and stamped himself as one of the greatest music icons in the industry.

According to 2baba, whether people hate or love Burna Boy does not change the facts about him in the music industry.