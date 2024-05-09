‘It Kills A Woman Faster’ – Nollywood Actress Bimpe Akintunde Opens Up About Single Parenting Struggles

Yoruba Nollywood actress, Bimpe Akintunde, better known as Wasila Coded, has opened up on the challenges of being a single parent, emphasizing the huge toll it can take on women.

Naija News reports that the movie star in an interview with her colleague, Abiola Adebayo, on her Youtube podcast, said that single parenting is not a situation anyone hopes for and it is something that kills women faster.

Bimpe further advised men to take responsibility whenever they put a woman in a family way.

She said, “Single mum isn’t what anyone prays for; there is nothing that kills a woman faster than single parenting. Men are polygamous in nature. Any man that puts a lady in a family way, whether knowingly or unknowingly, should take responsibility.”

Bimpe Akintunde also revealed that whenever people meet her, they are surprised at how calm and friendly she is, unlike her movie characters.

According to the Yoruba thespian, Wasila Coded is just a character, and Bimpe Akintunde is her name.

She added, “When people meet me, they are like they don’t know I am this calm nice and think I am always breaking bottles, but I told them Wasila Coded is just a character, Bimpe Akintunde is my name.”