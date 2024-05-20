‘Provide All Evidence Of My Marriage To Tagbo’ – Caroline Danjuma Threatens Legal Action Against Oritsefemi

Nollywood actress, Caroline Danjuma, also known as Carolyna Hutchings, has threatened to take legal action against Nigerian singer, Oritsefemi, over claims that she was legally married to Davido’s late friend and associate, Tagbo Umeike.

Naija News reports that Oritsefemi, in a recent interview with media personality, Chude Jideonwo, said he never wanted to marry his estranged wife, Nabila Fash, but was pressured into marrying her after Caroline told her to do so following her marriage to Tagbo.

He said, “I told my ex-wife that I only need a baby boy. That was our agreement. I never intended to marry her. It was Caroline Danjuma. Caroline went and did a court wedding with the late Tagbo. After the wedding, she told Nabila that she had married Tagbo and urged her to make sure I marry her.”

However, Caroline, in a statement through her publicist, Bodex Hungbo, dismissed Oritsefemi’s claims, stating that she had never been married to any man except her ex-husband, Musa Danjuma.

She further urged Oritsefemi to provide all evidence, including pictures of the purported marriage to Tagbo.

The statement reads, “DISCLAIMER!!! This is to address the attempt to defame our client, Dr Carolyna Danjuma Hutchings @carolynahutchings (Actress producer and property developer) via a concerted effort by an unscrupulous individual known as Mr Orisefemi.

“Several unsavory stories have emerged recently by this individual spreading false stories to cast aspersions on the personality of Dr Carolyna Danjuma Hutchings and we are not leaving this unturned

“For clarification, the ONLY man Dr Carolyna Danjuma Hutchings has ever been married to and has children for is her ex husband, Chief Barrister Musa Danjuma.

“Whenever she decides to remarry if she so desires, she will personally put it out or through her media team for her fans and well wishers to celebrate with her.

“Finally, our legal team in view of these despicable claims, made by a said Oritsefemi against our focused and amiable client, Dr Carolyna Danjuma Hutchings will be taking legal actions against Mr Orisefemi. We are interested in the said civil marriage certificate and pictures inclusive of all evidences to prove his claims beyond reasonable doubt which he boldly made on a recent podcast show.

“To all well wishers, friends, family members , business associates and fans of Dr Carolyna Danjuma Hutchings all over the world, we want to assure you that she is doing very well and we will address this through appropriate legal channels swiftly.”