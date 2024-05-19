Judiciary Will Cancel Uzodinma’s Re-election – Athan Achonu

The Labour Party (LP) governorship candidate in the last Imo off-cycle gubernatorial election, Senator Athan Achonu, has expressed confidence that the judiciary will cancel the re-election of Governor Hope Uzodinma and order a rerun.

Naija News reports that Achonu asserted during a special thanksgiving service and prayer request session at the Holy Trinity Parish, Maitama, Abuja, on Sunday.

He recounted his personal experience of violence during the election, including an assassination attempt on his life and the abduction of his cousin, John Chima.

Achonu hailed the dedication of his legal team, who he said had established an excellent case before the election petitions tribunal, citing ‘straightforward’ evidence of electoral irregularities.

He also recalled the courage of women in the face of political intimidation, referencing the INEC returning officer in Abia state, Prof. Nnenna Oti, who resisted pressure to manipulate election results.

Achonu expressed faith in President Bola Ahmed Tinubu as a democrat who would not interfere with the election petition courts.

He added that he had been praying for divine intervention in the Imo State election saga, including the release of his cousin and the repose of the soul of a party leader who was murdered.

He said, “I am very confident that the judiciary will cancel the election. The whole world knows what happened, and what we have tendered in court is very straightforward. There’s no kind of technicality that can upturn it.

“I believe that women are the hope of this country. We men have disappointed Nigerians. Can’t you see the woman (the INEC returning officer) in Abia, with all the pressure, she didn’t succumb? Most of the tribunals are headed by women, and I am very confident they will do the right thing. I believe in women; they will do the right thing.

“President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is a democrat. We were in the streets for June 12. Forget about what people are saying. Tinubu, I believe, is a true democrat. He will show his true colors this time around. He will never interfere in the election petition courts.

“We have been praying, so we have come to ask God and fellow parishioners to join us in praying and asking God to please touch the heart of his captors so that they can release my cousin, John Chima, and also touch the hearts of the judges so that they can give us true democracy.”