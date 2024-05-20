One Student Confirmed Dead As Fire Guts Anambra Seminary School

A fire which broke out at the Bishop Crowther Memorial Seminary School, Awka, Anambra State capital, has reportedly killed one student and had several properties destroyed.

Naija News learnt that the incident, which occurred around 11.30 pm on Saturday, damaged the school’s hostel, including mattresses and other students’ belongings.

While the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, the student who died in the incident was said to have been taken to a mortuary.

Confirming the fire incident, the state Fire Service Chief, Chukwudi Chiketa, in a statement on Sunday, said firefighters and a fire truck were deployed immediately to the scene of the incident, and the fire was contained.

Advertisement

According to the statement, the fire chief visited the school on Sunday for inspection, and the principal narrated how the fire affected a part of the school’s hostel.

The Fire Chief also commiserated with the victim’s family and the school management, urging people to always be safety conscious.

The statement was titled, ‘Update on the incident that occurred in Bishop Crowther Seminary, Awka,’ read, “The Anambra State Fire Service Chief arrived at Bishop Crowther Memorial Seminary School, Awka at 10:55 a.m. on Sunday, for a firsthand inspection and assessment of the level of damages caused by the fire outbreak that occurred on Saturday night in the school.

Advertisement

“Recall that Anambra State Fire Service received a distress call at 11:30 pm, on Saturday, May 18, 2024, which reported a fire outbreak in one of the school’s hostels. Our firefighters and one of the fire trucks were deployed immediately to the scene of the incident, and the fire was contained.

“The cause of this fire is still unknown, but it’s confirmed that one of the students died at the scene and has been taken to a mortuary.

“The school Principal, Ven. Dr Emendu, who received the fire chief, narrated how the fire affected a part of the school’s hostel, damaged everything, including mattresses and other students’ belongings therein, and left one dead. According to the principal, there was no other casualty, and no injury was recorded.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“The Fire Chief sympathised with the school management and the entire students of Bishop Crowther Memorial Seminary School, urging them to take heart as God will console them in his own way.

“He also commiserated with the family of the deceased, who at the time of the visit were still on their way to the school, stating that it’s always painful and heartbreaking to lose a child, not to talk of in such a situation of fire outbreak. He prayed to God to give them the fortitude to bear the loss.”