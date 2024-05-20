Nigerian Newspapers Daily Front Pages Review | Monday 20th May, 2024

Naija News looks at the top happenings making headlines on the front pages of Nigeria’s national newspapers today Monday 20th May 2024.

The PUNCH: The Federal Government may cut its approximately N6.2tn yearly fuel import bill if the Dangote Petroleum Refinery begins the sale of premium motor spirit as promised by the Chairman of the Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote. Dangote, while speaking at the Africa CEO Forum Annual Summit in Kigali, Rwanda on Friday, assured Nigerians that following the laid-down plans of the Dangote refinery, Nigeria would no longer need to import petrol starting next month.

Vanguard: Manufacturers of fast-moving consumer goods, FMCG are in dire agony over the continued rise in unsold goods in their warehouses, a development which would lead to a further significant decline in output level in the sector.

Advertisement

The Nation: President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is expected to receive the scorecard of members of his cabinet this week. The Administration will be one year old next week, but the ministers will clock nine months in office tomorrow, having been sworn in on August 21 last year.

Advertisement

Daily Trust: Two years after the recruitment of over 100 Air Traffic Controllers (ATCs), the cadets are yet to be trained for deployment in airports across the country. This is just as the air traffic segment and the entire aviation industry continue to grapple with manpower shortage.

Thank you for reading, that is all for today, see you again tomorrow for a review of Nigerian newspapers.