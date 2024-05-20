‘Go And Bring Husband’ – Ooni Of Ife Tells Daughter On 30th Birthday

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogwuwusi, has taken to social media to plead with his daughter, Princess Adeola, to get a husband as she celebrates her 30th birthday.

Naija News reports that the monarch, in a lengthy post shared on his Instagram page, said he is truly grateful for the life his daughter has lived and prayed that God will continue to be with her.

The Ooni recalled how he had encouraged Adeola to listen and understand the importance of morals since she was ten.

However, she is now considered a grown woman as independence has finally set in and urged her to get a husband.

Advertisement

He wrote, “Princess Adeola, Aanuoluwapo, Atutunini, Bamdefe Ogunwusi, Omo Ojaja II. I am truly grateful for the fulfilling life you have lived. May God Almighty continue to be with you in all your endeavors. Amen!

“When you turned 10, your father would talk to you about school and your future. At 20, he encouraged you to listen and understand the importance of morals and well-being, even as you sought independence.

“Now that you are 30, you are a grown woman. Your father senses that you no longer wish to be advised as independence has finally set in.

Advertisement

“I talked 10 to you and I got your subtle independence behaviour in return, I talked 20 to you and still got your near obvious independence behaviour in return. Now I’m talking 30 to a grown woman, so go and bring husband to daddy o…

“With love from the throne of Oduduwa. Congratulations, and may God continue to guide you in all your pursuits.”