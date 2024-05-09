Why Female Nigerian Singers Are Not So Cordial In Music Industry – Simi

Nigerian singer, Simisola Kosoko, better known as Simi, has explained that relationships between female singers are not so cordial in the music industry because they are often pitted against each other.

Naija News reports that the ‘Joromi’ crooner made this known in a recent interview with Angela Yee, stating that fans pitting female artistes against each other puts pressure on their relationship.

According to Simi, fans pitting women against each other in the music industry can also cause distraction among them.

She said, “Fans pit women against each other in the music industry. It’s so intense sometimes. Sometimes it can be really distracting because there are not as many of us in the [music] industry compared to the guys.

“When a new female artist breaks into the industry, they [fans] just pit her against us with all forms of comparisons.

“We can all thrive. I have spoken about women several times even in my songs. But because I’m an artist people assume that the only way my talking about women can be valid is by featuring women in my songs. It’s just so weird because there are women in different walks of life.

“They do pit us against each other a lot and I think sometimes that puts some pressure on the kind of relationship that we would have otherwise.”