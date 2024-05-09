‘This Is A Disregard For Tinubu’s Call For Peace’ – Pro-Fubara APC Members Counter Call For Impeachment

Some members of the All Progressives Congress, APC, under the aegis of the Solidarity and Development Forum in Rivers State, have countered calls for Governor Siminalayi Fubara‘s impeachment.

Recall that the APC state chairman, Tony Okocha, directed the Rivers State House of Assembly on Tuesday to immediately commence proceedings to impeach Fubara.

The latest development follows the political crisis rocking the state amidst the face-off between Fubara and his predecessor, Nyesom Wike.

Naija News reports that the APC members, who are believed to be Fubara’s loyalists in the state, in a statement signed by its conveners, Kabir Matazu and Igwe Ude-Umanta, described the call for the Governor’s impeachment as “reckless and irresponsible.”

The group noted that the renewed crisis in the state was no longer needed, stressing that President Bola Tinubu had settled the matter.

The APC members frowned at Tony Okocha’s unguided utterance toward Fubara, stating that it showed a disregard for Tinubu’s call for peace and threatened to destabilize the government and create chaos in the state.

The statement added, “The President himself, in his wisdom, has called for all parties involved in the disagreement to maintain the status quo and work towards a peaceful resolution.

“Governor Fubara has heeded this call and has demonstrated his commitment to the vision of inclusivity and good governance that our dear president has upheld since assuming office.

“It will be unfair, and unwise for any party member, or individual not to resonate in the same frequency as our president.

“It is very disheartening to witness Chief Tony Okocha’s unguided utterances, which not only disregard the president’s call for peace but also pose a threat to the stability and progress of our beloved party.”