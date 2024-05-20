Former Minister, Ajibola Afonja Is Dead

A former Minister of Labour and Productivity under the Interim National Government of Chief Ernest Sonekan, Prince Ajibola Afonja, is dead.

Naija News learnt that the former Chairman of First Bank and native of Oyo town, Oyo State, died on Sunday night at the University College Hospital, UCH, in Ibadan, at 82.

According to Daily Post, Ajibola was said to have sustained injuries from a lone accident at Ilora, a few kilometres from his country home and was rushed to UCH in Ibadan, where he eventually died.

Confirming the demise, the Chairman of Oyo Global Forum, Taiwo Adebayo, said the whole of Oyo town would feel the impact of the deceased’s death, stressing that his legacy of generosity and open-heartedness touched countless lives.

He described the deceased as a community leader and industrialist par excellence.

He said, “On this dark day in Oyo, we mourn the loss of Prince Ajibola Afonja, former Labour Minister and Chairman of First Bank Nigeria, who passed away on Sunday night, aged 82. Although a national figure with tremendous influence, he was particularly light for the Oyo community where he made pioneering efforts as an industrialist. His legacy of generosity and open-heartedness touched countless lives, and his presence will be profoundly missed.

“Until his last month, Daddy IDS, as he was affectionately known, as a reference to his manufacturing company, remained hardworking, dedicated to realizing one of the most transformative business visions for the country’s economy. It was the E-Customs project.

“His absence leaves a void that will be difficult to fill, but his spirit of generosity and leadership will continue to inspire us. For all of us that he inspired, we shall honor his memory by carrying forward the values he embodied and continuing his legacy of service and compassion, the values that guide OGF, which he supported during his lifetime.

“We extend our deepest condolences to his family, the entire Oyo community, and friends and associates throughout the world during this time of mourning.”