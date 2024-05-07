Impeach Gov Fubara Now – Rivers APC Tells State House Of Assembly

The Rivers State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has ordered the Rivers State House of Assembly to immediately commence impeachment proceedings against Governor Siminalayi Fubara.

The chairman of the Rivers APC caretaker committee, Tony Okocha, gave the directive on Tuesday in Port Harcourt.

He accused the Governor of failing to abide by the terms of the peace deal brokered by President Bola Tinubu in resolving the political crisis which has engulfed the oil-rich state and pitched the incumbent Governor against his predecessor and current Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike.

The call by the APC leadership follows the declaration by Governor Fubara that members of the Rivers State House of Assembly, loyal to Wike do not exist.

Addressing a delegation of political and traditional leaders from Bayelsa State who visited him at the Government House in Port Harcourt, the state capital, on Monday to seek an end to the political crisis in Rivers State and an improved relationship between both states, Fubara stated that he accepted Tinubu’s peace accord to give the lawmakers a floating.

According to him, the peace deal with Wike was political and could derecognize his loyalists as lawmakers.

Governor Fubara added that he made many sacrifices to allow peace to reign in the state.

Details later…