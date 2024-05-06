‘You Don’t Exist, I Accepted Peace Accord To Give You A Floating’ – Fubara Blasts Rivers Lawmakers

Rivers State Governor, Sim Fubara, has slammed members of the Rivers State House of Assembly, loyal to the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, saying they do not exist.

Naija News recalls that Fubara and Wike have been at loggerheads since he assumed office as governor.

The face-off led to some lawmakers defecting from the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

To ensure peace, President Bola Tinubu ordered both factions to sign a peace deal in December last year, which included recognizing the aggrieved state lawmakers loyal to Wike.

Addressing a delegation of political and traditional leaders from Bayelsa State who visited him at the Government House in Port Harcourt, the state capital, on Monday to seek an end to the political crisis in Rivers State and an improved relationship between both states, Fubara stated that he accepted Tinubu’s peace accord to give the lawmakers a floating.

According to him, the peace deal with Wike was political and could derecognize his loyalists as lawmakers.

Governor Fubara added that he made many sacrifices to allow peace to reign in the state.

He said, “Those group of men who claim that are Assembly members are not Assembly members, they are not existing. I want it to be on record. I accepted that Peace Accord to give them a floating.

“That is the truth. There was nothing in that Peace Accord that’s a constitutional issue; it’s a political solution to a problem.

“And I accepted it because these were people that were eating in my house, these were people I have helped pay their children’s school fees when I wasn’t even a governor. So, what is the thing there?

“We might have our division but I believe that one day, we could also come together but it has gotten to a time when I have to make a statement that they are not existing.

“Their existence is me allowing them to exist. If I de-recognise them, they are nowhere. I want you to see the sacrifice I have made in allowing peace to reign in our state.”